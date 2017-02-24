02/24 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks return from the All-Star break tonight and take on the Timberwolves in Minnesota. At 22-and-34, the Mavs sit two-and-a-half games out of the final playoff spot in the West.

Nerlens Noel is the newest member of the Mavericks. He was acquired from the 76ers prior to yesterday’s trade deadline. Dallas sent center Andrew Bogut, forward Justin Anderson and a conditional first-round pick to Philly. Noel is averaging 8.9 points and five rebounds this season.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets have their first home tilt since coming off the All-Star break tomorrow as they welcome the Timberwolves to town. The teams have split the first two meetings this year. Tipoff will be 8:00 p.m. at the Toyota Center.

Lou Williams debuted with 27 points off the bench, including seven three-pointers, to help the Rockets cruise past the Pelicans 129-99 in New Orleans. Houston’s bench scored a total of 79 points in the winning effort. James Harden had 13 points to go along with 14 assists. The Rockets have won four-of-five and improved to 41-and-18 overall.

Dallas Stars

The Stars are back on the ice tonight as they host the Arizona Coyotes at American Airlines Center. Dallas opened a five-game homestand with a 4-3 overtime win over Tampa Bay on Saturday. The Stars are currently 10 points out of the final wild card spot in the West.

Texas rangers

The Rangers continue workouts today in Surprise. The team opens Cactus League play tomorrow against the Kansas City Royals. Opening Day is April 3rd versus the Cleveland Indians at Globe Life Park.

Houston Astros

The Astros open up Grapefruit League action tomorrow against the Detroit Tigers at Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, the team’s new facility in Florida. Houston seeks a bounce-back season after missing the postseason last year with an 84-and-78 record. Opening Day is April 3rd at Minute Maid Park against the Mariners.