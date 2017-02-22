02/22 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks are enjoying more time off for the All-Star break. Dallas will return to action on Friday in Minnesota against the Timberwolves. At 22-and-34, the Mavs sit three games out of the final playoff spot in the West.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder return to action Friday at home against the Lakers. OKC sits at 32-25 on the year and 7th in the western conference.

San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio are back in action Friday taking on the LA Clippers on the road. The Spurs are 2nd in the western conference and sit at 43-13 on the year.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets return to action tomorrow in New Orleans against the new-look Pelicans. Houston comes out of the break third in the West at 40-and-18, four games ahead of the Clippers and four games behind San Antonio.

Lou Williams is the newest member of the Rockets. Multiple reports says Houston has acquired the veteran guard from the Lakers for forward Corey Brewer and a 2017 first-round draft pick. Williams is averaging 18.6 points this season. The NBA trade deadline is tomorrow.

Dallas Stars

The Stars are off the ice until Friday when Arizona comes to town. Dallas opened a five-game homestand with a 4-3 overtime win over Tampa Bay on Saturday. The Stars are currently eight points out of the final wild card spot in the West.

MLB

Four-pitch intentional walks are being phased out of Major League Baseball. ESPN reports teams will now be permitted to signal for a free pass from the dugout as opposed to throwing four intentional balls. The new rule will reportedly go into effect this season. The change comes as MLB explores ways to speed up games.

Texas Rangers

The Rangers continue workouts today in Surprise. The team opens Cactus League play on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals. Opening Day is April 3rd versus the Cleveland Indians at Globe Life Park.

Houston Astros

The Astros are gearing up for their first spring training games later this week. Grapefruit League play begins on Saturday when the Astros face the Detroit Tigers. Opening Day is April 3rd at Minute Maid Park against the Mariners.