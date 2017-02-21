02/21 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks are enjoying some more time off for the All-Star break. Dallas will return to action on Friday in Minnesota against the Timberwolves. At 22-and-34, the Mavs sit three games out of the final playoff spot in the West.

Oklahoma City Thunder

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs are enjoying tiem off before retuning to face off against the Las Angeles Clippers.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets are enjoying some more time off before their next game. They will return to action on Thursday in New Orleans against the Pelicans. Houston comes out of the break third in the West at 40-and-18, four games ahead of the Clippers and four games behind San Antonio.

Dallas Stars

The Stars are off the ice until Friday when Arizona comes to town. Dallas opened its five-game homestand with a 4-3 overtime win over Tampa Bay on Saturday. The Stars are currently six points out of the final Wild Card spot in the West.

Texas Rangers

The Rangers will hold their first full-squad workout today in Surprise. The Rangers open Cactus League play on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals. Opening Day is April 3rd versus the Cleveland Indians at Globe Life Park.

Houston Astros

The Astros are gearing up for their first spring training games later this week. Grapefruit League play begins on Saturday when the Astros face the Detroit Tigers. Opening Day is April 3rd at Minute Maid Park against the Mariners.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are restructuring the contracts of offensive tackle Tyron Smith and center Travis Frederick. ESPN reports the move will free up about 17.3-million-dollars in salary cap space. Smith has earned four trips to the Pro Bowl in his first six NFL seasons. Frederick is a three-time Pro Bowl in four seasons.