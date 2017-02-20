02/20 Sports with Tyler Williams

Anthony Davis set an All-Star game record with 52 points in his home arena to lead the Western Conference to a 192-182 victory over the Eastern Conference. Russell Westbrook scored 41 points with seven 3-pointers while James Harden only came away with 12 and Kawhi Leonard only had 4 points for the West. Rockets guard Eric Gordon needed some overtime help to win the JBL Three-Point Contest on Saturday Night.

The Stars are on a brief break following Saturday’s overtime win over the Lighting. Dallas returns to action on Friday when the Arizona Coyotes come to town. The Stars are 23-27-and-10 on the year.

Texas Rangers’ position players are due to report to spring training today at the team’s facility in Surprise, Arizona. The Rangers open Cactus League play on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals. Opening Day is April 3rd versus the Cleveland Indians at Globe Life Park.

Astros’ spring training is underway at the team’s facility in West Palm Beach, Florida. Grapefruit League play begins on Saturday when the Astros face the Detroit Tigers. Opening Day is April 3rd at Minute Maid Park against the Mariners.