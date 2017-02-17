02/17 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks are off for the NBA All-Star break. Wes Matthews will be the lone representative this weekend in New Orleans as he competes in the Three-Point contest tomorrow night. The Mavs will return to action next Friday at Minnesota. They sit at 22-and-34 on the season, three games behind Denver for the final playoff spot in the West.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets are off until next week for the NBA All-Star break. James Harden and Eric Gordon will represent the Rockets this weekend in New Orleans. Gordon will compete in tomorrow’s Three-Point contest, while Harden will start for the Western Conference in Sunday’s All-Star Game.

The Rockets will return to action next Thursday in New Orleans against the Pelicans. Houston is currently third in the West at 40-and-18, four games behind San Antonio and eight back of Golden State.

Dallas Stars

Erik Haula had a goal and an assist as the Wild skated to a 3-1 win over the Stars. Cody Eakin had the only goal of the night for Dallas, which lost for the seventh time in eight tries. Kari Lehtonen stopped 23 shots in defeat. The Stars open up a five-game homestand tomorrow against Tampa Bay.

Texas Rangers

Veteran slugger Mike Napoli is officially back for a third stint with the Rangers. He was formally introduced by the club yesterday. Multiple outlets report the one-year deal is worth six-million dollars and includes an option 11-million-dollar option for 2018. Napoli hit .239 with career-highs of 34 home runs and 101 RBI in 150 games with Cleveland last season.

Rangers pitchers and catchers continue workouts today in Surprise, Arizona. Position players must report by Monday. The first game of the spring is February 25th against the Royals.

Houston Astros

Astros position players must report to spring camp today in West Palm Beach, Florida. The first full-squad workout is tomorrow. The Astros open Grapefruit League play February 25th against the Tigers in Lakeland, Florida.

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys veteran quarterback Tony Romo is expecting to be released by the team. ESPN’s Ed Werder reports Romo doesn’t expect to get traded and feels he can start for another two to three more seasons. Romo has a cap hit of 24.7-million dollars next season, which is the highest in the NFL. Romo has spent his entire 14-year career with the Cowboys.