02/16 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks almost erased a 27-point halftime deficit but fell to the Pistons, 98-91, at the Palace of Auburn Hills. Dirk Nowitzki put up 24 points and 10 rebounds in the loss. The Mavs outscored the Pistons by 20 points in the second half but couldn’t complete the rally. They’re are now off until next Friday due to the All-Star break.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder wiped away a slow start to power past the Knicks, 116-105, in Oklahoma City behind another Russell Westbrook triple-double. Westbrook went for 38 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists in his 27th triple-double of the season. OKC goes into the All-Star break at 32-and-25, good for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

San Antonio Spurs

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 23 points as the Spurs steamrolled the Magic 107-79. Kawhi Leonard added 22 points in the victory. At 43-and-13, San Antonio heads into the All-Star break with the second-best record in the NBA.

Houston Rockets

The Heat overcame James Harden’s triple-double as they handled the Rockets, 117-109, in Houston. Harden put up 38 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists as Houston’s four-game win streak came to an end.

Dallas Stars

The Stars wrap up their three-game road trip tonight in Minnesota against the Wild. Dallas has lost the first two on the trek in Nashville and Winnipeg. The Stars are sixth in the Central Division with 54 points. The Wild lead the West with 80 points.

Texas Rangers

Rangers pitchers and catchers continue workouts today in Surprise, Arizona. Position players must report by Monday. The first game of the spring is February 25th against the Royals.

Houston Astros

Astros pitchers and catchers continue workouts today in West Palm Beach, Florida. Position players are due to report by tomorrow, with the first full-squad workout on Saturday. The Astros open the Grapefruit League play February 25th against the Tigers in Lakeland, Florida.