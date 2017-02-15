02/15 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks meet the Pistons tonight in Motown. It’s the final game before the All-Star break. Dallas had its two-game winning streak snapped with a 111-98 loss to Boston on Monday. The Mavs sit at 22-and-33 on the season. The Pistons enter the tilt 26-and-30.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder host the New York Knicks tonight. The Thunder sit at 31-27 on the season. Tip-off is at 8:30

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are on the road tonight taking on the Orlando Magic. the Spurs sit at 42-13 on the season. Tip-off is a 6pm.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets aim for a fifth straight win tonight when they host the Miami Heat at the Toyota Center. It’s the final game before the All-Star break. The Rockets improved to 40-and-17 with Saturday’s 133-102 rout of Phoenix. Houston sits third in the Western Conference, three games behind San Antonio. The Heat are 24-and-32.

Dallas Stars

The third period, as the Jets handed the Stars a 5-2 loss in Winnipeg. Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin scored for Dallas to erase a 2-0 deficit in the second. The Stars skate in Minnesota tomorrow.

Texas Rangers

Rangers pitchers and catchers will hold their first workout of spring training today in Surprise, Arizona. Position players must report by Monday. The first game of the spring is February 25th against the Royals. In roster news, the Rangers acquired pitcher Eddie Gamboa from Tampa Bay for a player to be named later or cash.

Houston Astros

Astros pitchers and catchers will hold their first workout today in West Palm Beach, Florida. Position players are due to report by Friday, with the first full-squad workout on Saturday. The Astros open Grapefruit League play February 25th against the Tigers in Lakeland, Florida.

Astros pitcher Collin McHugh is celebrating a win in his arbitration case. McHugh will earn 3.85-million-dollars this season. The Astros had offered 3.35-million. McHugh went 13-and-10 with a 4.34 ERA in 33 starts last season for the Astros.