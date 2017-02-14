02/14 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Mavericks

The Celtics pulled away late and closed out the Mavericks, 111-98, in Dallas. Yogi Ferrell led the Mavericks with 20 points off the bench. Harrison Barnes posted 19 as Dallas fell to 22-and-33.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Wizards used a defensive clinic to cruise past the Thunder 120-98 at the Verizon Center. Russell Westbrook was benched midway through the third with just 17 points. OKC fell to 31-and-25.

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs clinched their NBA-record 20th straight winning season by ripping the Pacers, 110-106, in Indianapolis. Kawhi Leonard posted 32 points and LaMarcus Aldridge added 19. San Antonio’s 20 straight winning seasons breaks Utah’s record of 19, set between 1985-and-2004. Leonard has cleared 30 points in each of the past five games.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets look to extend their win streak tomorrow when the Miami Heat come to town. Houston is 40-and-17 on the year and has won its past five games. The NBA All-Star Game tips off on Sunday in New Orleans, and James Harden will represent the Rockets on the Western Conference team. Wednesday’s matchup with the Heat is Houston’s only game of the week.

Dallas Stars

The Stars continue their three-game road trip tonight in Winnipeg against the Jets. Dallas opened the trek with a 5-3 loss in Nashville on Sunday. The Stars have lost five of their last six games. Dallas is fifth in the Central Division with 54 points.

Texas Rangers

Rangers pitchers and catchers are due to report to spring training today at the team’s training complex in Surprise, Arizona. The first workout is tomorrow. Position players must report by next Monday. The first game of the spring is February 25th against the Royals.

Houston Astros

Pitchers and catchers for the Houston Astros are due to report to Spring Training today at the team’s facility in West Palm Beach, Florida. Position players are due to report on Friday. The team is breaking in their new Spring Training facility at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. The first game of the spring is on February 25th against the Tigers in Lakeland, Florida.

UConn Women Win 100th Straight Game

The UConn women’s basketball team is celebrating its 100th straight win. The Huskies hit the century mark with Monday’s 66-55 victory over sixth-ranked South Carolina. UConn head coach Geno Auriemma says accomplishing the feat with this year’s team makes it extra special. The top-ranked Huskies also extended the longest winning streak in NCAA Division One basketball history with the win. UConn hasn’t lost a game since November 17th, 2014.