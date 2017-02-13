02/13 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks play host to the Celtics tonight at the American Airlines Center. Dallas is 22-and-32 on the year after beating the Magic on Saturday. The Mavs will visit Detroit on Wednesday before NBA All-Star Weekend opens on Friday.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City was once again the center of the NBA world on Saturday night as Kevin Durant returned to town. Durant put up 34 points on 12-of-21 shooting with nine rebounds as the Warriors bounced the Thunder 130-114 at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

San Antonio Spurs

The Knicks held the Spurs to just 36-percent shooting in a 94-90 win at Madison Square Garden. Kawhi Leonard led San Antonio with 36 points, nine rebounds and four steals. The Spurs shot 33-of-91 from the field and fell to 41-and-13 on the year.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets seek their fifth straight win on Wednesday when the Miami Heat come to town. Houston is 40-and-17 on the year. The NBA All-Star Game tips off on Sunday in New Orleans, and James Harden will represent the Rockets on the Western Conference team. Wednesday’s matchup with the Heat is Houston’s only game of the week.

Dallas Stars

The Stars gave up four third-period goals and got stunned by the Predators, 5-3, in Nashville. Kari Lehtonen made 31 saves in the loss. Jamie Benn and Patrick Sharp scored on power plays in the first period. Tyler Seguin made three assists for the Stars, who will visit the Jets tomorrow.

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones envisions linebacker Jaylon Smith as a future pass rusher for the team. Jones told ESPN Dallas 103.3 radio that he believes Smith will be ready for the 2017 season and sees him as a welcome addition to the pass rush. Smith was the Cowboys’ second round pick in 2016, but a college knee injury wiped out his rookie season.

The projected top NFL draft pick will not be present at the draft. Former Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett told the Houston Chronicle that he won’t attend the 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia because he wants to share that day with his friends and family in Arlington. Garrett is projected by many to be the first overall choice after compiling 32-and-a-half sacks in three seasons for Texas A&M. The Cleveland Browns hold the first pick in this year’s draft. Garrett also made headlines over the weekend when a video posted by ESPN shows him asking Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to trade for him. Garrett, a self-proclaimed Cowboys fan, hails from the Dallas area and played high school ball at Arlington Martin.

Texas Rangers

Pitchers and catchers for the Texas Rangers are due to report to Spring Training tomorrow at the team’s facility in Surprise, Arizona. The position players are due to report next Monday. The first game of the spring is on February 25th.

Houston Astros

Pitchers and catchers for the Houston Astros are due to report to Spring Training tomorrow at the team’s facility in West Palm Beach, Florida. Position players are due to report on Friday. The team is breaking in their new Spring Training facility at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. The first game of the spring is on February 25th against the Tigers in Lakeland, Florida.