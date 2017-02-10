02/10 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Mavericks

Harrison Barnes scored eight of his 31 points in overtime as the Mavericks outlasted the Jazz 112-105 at the American Airlines Center. Dirk Nowitzki added 20 points as Dallas ended a two-game skid to improve to 21-and-32. The Mavs host the Magic tomorrow night.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Russell Westbrook posted his 26th triple-double of the season as the Thunder beat the Cavaliers 118-109 in OKC. Westbrook put up 29 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Victor Oladipo added 23 points for the Thunder, who host Kevin Durant and the Warriors on Saturday.

Houston Rockets

James Harden flirted with a triple-double as the Rockets ran down the Hornets, 107-95, in Charlotte. Houston outscored the Hornets 57-41 in the second half to pull away. Harden finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, while Patrick Beverley scored 17 in the win. The Rockets are riding a three-game win streak and host the Clippers tomorrow night.

Dallas Stars

Mark Stone scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period as the Senators slipped past the Stars 3-2 in Ottawa. Antoine Roussel and Jamie Been scored in the second to erase a 2-0 deficit for Dallas. The Stars have dropped four in-a-row. They host Carolina tomorrow afternoon.

Texas Rangers

Rangers pitchers and catchers report for spring training Tuesday in Surprise, Arizona. The first workout is set for Wednesday. The first full-squad workout is February 21st. The Rangers begin exhibition play February 25th against the Kansas City Royals.

Houston Astros

Pitchers and catchers for the Houston Astros are due to report to Spring Training on Tuesday at the team’s facility in West Palm Beach, Florida. Position players are due to report a week from today. The team is breaking in their new Spring Training facility at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. The first game of the spring is on February 25th against the Tigers in Lakeland, Florida.