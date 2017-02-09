02/09 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks continue their four-game homestand tonight against the Utah Jazz at the American Airlines Center. Dallas opened the stand with a 114-113 loss to Portland on Monday. The Mavs sit at 20-and-32 on the season.

Houston Texans

The Rockets seek their third straight win as they visit the Charlotte Hornets tonight. Houston is 38-and-17 on the year after beating the Magic on Tuesday. The Rockets are currently third in the West behind Golden State and San Antonio. The Hornets are 24-and-28. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs

The surging Spurs held off the pesky 76ers 111-103 in Philadelphia. After San Antonio led most of the game, Philadelphia took the lead midway through the fourth quarter before the Spurs pulled out the win. Kawhi [[ kuh-WHY ]] Leonard scored 32 points and Tony Parker added 18 as the Spurs improved to 40-and-12.

Dallas Stars

The Stars remain north of the border as they face the Senators tonight in Ottawa. Dallas has lost three straight after Tuesday’s 3-1 setback in Toronto. The Stars currently sit seven points out of the two Wild Card spots in the Western Conference.

Stars veteran forward Jason Spezza is on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. The move is retroactive to February 2nd. The 33-year-old Spezza has eight goals and 23 assists in 45 games this season.

Houston Astros

A total of eight players in the Astros organization will suit up for the World Baseball Classic. The 16-team international tournament begins March 6th. Alex Bregman and Luke Gregerson will suit up for Team USA, while Jose Altuve represents Venezuela and Nori Aoki suits up for Japan. Carlos Beltran and Carlos Correa will play for Puerto Rico. Kevin Chapman is on Canada’s team and Dayan Diaz is playing for Colombia.

Houston Texans

With the 2016 NFL season officially over, the Texans are already preparing for the 2017 NFL Draft in May. The 2017 NFL Scouting Combine opens on February 28th in Indianapolis. More than 300 pro prospects will arrive at Lucas Oil Stadium to be evaluated for the draft. Houston has the 25th overall pick in this year’s draft.