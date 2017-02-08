02/08 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Mavericks

C.J. McCollum knocked down a tough runner in the lane with less than a second left to lift the Trail Blazers past the Mavericks, 114-113, at American Airlines Center. Dirk Nowitzki gave Dallas the lead on the previous possession with a deep three. Nowitzki piled up 25 points in the loss. Dallas has followed up four straight wins with two consecutive losses. The Mavs continue their four-game homestand tomorrow against Utah.

The Mavericks have finalized a two-year contract with guard Yogi Ferrell. The undrafted rookie just completed a 10-day contract with the Mavs. Ferrell will continue to start with Deron Williams out.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets pulled away outscoring the Magic by 14 in the fourth quarter on their way to a 128-104 victory at the Toyota Center. James Harden tallied 25 points and 13 rebounds, while Trevor Ariza added 20. Houston hit 16 threes as they won a second straight game to get to 38-and-17. The Rockets face the Hornets tomorrow in Charlotte before returning home.

Dallas Stars

Curtis McElhinney turned away 39 shots to lead the Maple Leafs to a 3-1 win against the Stars in Toronto. Tyler Seguin had the only goal for Dallas, which has dropped three straight. The Stars wrap up their brief two-game road trip tomorrow in Ottawa.

Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers are bringing back veteran slugger Mike Napoli for a third stint with the team. Multiple outlets report the Rangers have reached a one-year deal with the first baseman/designated hitter. Napoli hit .239 with career-highs of 34 home runs and 101 RBI in 150 games with the AL champion Indians last season. The 35-year-old played with the Rangers from 2011-12 and again in 2015.