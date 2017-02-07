02/07 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks’ season-high, four-game winning streak is over. Dallas dropped a 110-87 decision at Denver. Seth Curry and Yogi Farrell each had 15 points for the Mavs, who fell to 20-and-31 on the season. They begin a four-game homestand tonight against Portland.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets wrap up their four-game homestand tonight against the Orlando Magic at the Toyota Center. Houston is 2-and-1 on the stand after Friday’s 121-117 overtime win over Chicago. The Rockets sit at 37-and-17 on the season. The Magic come into the contest 20-and-33.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Pacers rallied from a 11-point halftime deficit to clip the Thunder 93-90 in Indianapolis. Russell Westbrook had 27 points, 18 rebounds, and nine assists in defeat. Oklahoma City has lost four-of-six, dropping to 30-and-23 overall.

San Antonio Spurs

The Grizzlies’ defense got the best of the shorthanded Spurs as they won a low-scoring affair 89-74 in Memphis. San Antonio shot just 36.6-percent from the field without Kawhi Leonard and Pau Gasol in the lineup. LaMarcus Aldridge had a rough night, going 4-of-19 on his attempts. The Spurs fell to 39-and-12.

Dallas Stars

The Stars begin a brief two-game road trip tonight in Toronto against the Maple Leafs. Dallas will then head to Ottawa to face the Senators on Thursday before returning home to take on Carolina on Saturday. The Stars have lost two in-a-row to dip to 21-22-and-10.

Super Bowl 51

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is calling in the Texas Rangers to help find Tom Brady’s missing jersey. Patrick says it’s important to find the jersey because he doesn’t want history to record the item was stolen in Texas. Houston police are already looking for the jersey, which vanished shortly after the Super Bowl ended.

The ratings for Super Bowl 51 are slightly down from last season. “SportsBusiness Daily” reports the overtime thriller between the Patriots and Falcons still generated a 48.8 rating. The number is a hair down from Super Bowl 50’s 49.0 rating. A ratings point equals a percentage of all TV’s in the U.S.

Super Bowl 52

The Super Bowl champion New England Patriots are the early favorite to repeat next season. The Westgate Las Vegas Super Book has the Pats at 5-to-1 odds to win Super Bowl 52 next February in Minnesota. The Cowboys are second at 8-to-1. The Texans have 40-to-1 odds to win it all.