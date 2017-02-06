02/06 Sports with Tyler Williams

Super Bowl 51

The New England Patriots are champions for a fifth time after completing the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. New England erased a 25-point deficit on its way to a 34-28 overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and former TCU running back LaDainian Tomlinson highlight the seven member Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017. Jones and Tomlinson were inducted on Saturday along with Jason Taylor, Terrell Davis, Kurt Warner, Morten Andersen and Kenny Easley. This year’s inductees will be enshrined August 4th at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Former Dallas receiver Terrell Owens was the most notable snub.

The Cowboys could be in the mix for a pair of established veterans this offseason. Multiple reports state the Cowboys would be in the mix to sign running back Adrian Peterson or linebacker DeMarcus Ware. The Vikings and Peterson are considering a split this year, while Ware would make a return to Dallas where he spent nine seasons and racked up 117 sacks.

The Cowboys offensive line was honored with the “Built For Tough” Offensive Line of the Year Award this past weekend. The five-man unit made up of three Pro Bowlers paved the way for Ezekiel Elliott’s record-breaking season. Dallas finished fifth in total offense and scoring offense this season.

Houston Texans

Tickets prices for the Texans are going up for the 2017 season. The franchise announced that the average ticket price will go up about six dollars according to multiple reports. Houston has sold out 154 straight games at NRG Stadium.

Denver Broncos

Broncos running back Terrell Davis is part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2017. Davis is joined by running back LaDainian Tomlinson, quarterback Kurt Warner, safety Kenny Easley, defensive end Jason Taylor, kicker Morten Andersen and owner Jerry Jones. This year’s inductees will be enshrined August 4th at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks are on the road tonight as they visit the Denver Nuggets. Dallas has won four straight games and sits at 20-and-30 on the year. They’ll open a four-game homestand tomorrow night when the Blazers come to town. Tonight’s tip is at 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Russell Westbrook scored 19 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter as the Thunder downed the Trail Blazers 105-99 at Oklahoma City. It was the eighth time this season Westbrook has tallied at least 40 points. Victor Oladipo contributed 24 points and 13 rebounds. The Thunder have won two straight and five of eight.

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs are on the road tonights facing the Memphis Grizzlies. San Antonio comes into the game at 39-11. The Grizzlies are 31-22. Tip-off is at 8:30

Houston Rockets

The Rockets are at home versus the Orlando Magic tomorrow night. Houston is 37-and-17 on the year and has alternated wins and losses for the past six games. They beat the Bulls, 121-117, in overtime their last time out on Friday.