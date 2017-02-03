02/03 Sports with Tyler Williams

Houston Texans

Texans owner Bob McNair made it clear yesterday that the franchise is in need of an upgrade at quarterback. McNair told reporters that “we need much better performance out of that position.” Texans GM Rick Smith says he has confidence in Brock Osweiler, but he’s got a lot of work to do. Osweiler threw for 2,957 yards, 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions after signing a four-year, 72-million dollar deal last offseason.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks embark on a brief road trip as they visit the Portland Trail Blazers tonight. Dallas will travel to Denver on Monday before returning home for a four-game stretch. The Mavs are 19-and-30 and have won five of their past six games. Tip-off is at 9:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The 28-22 Thunder are at home tonight facing the 30-21 Memphis Grizzlies. Tip-off is at 7pm.

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs held the 76ers to just 33 second-half points as they rolled to a 102-86 win in San Antonio. Seven Spurs scored in double-figures, led by 19 from Kawhi Leonard. Dwayne Dedmon added 13 points and 10 rebounds in San Antonio’s seventh win in nine games.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets surrendered 40 points in the final quarter as they fell to the Hawks, 113-108, in Houston. James Harden put up 41 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, and four steals in defeat. Clint Capela added 22 points, while former Rocket Dwight Howard posted 24 points and 23 boards for Atlanta. The Rockets fell to 36-and-17 and host the Bulls tonight. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

Rockets guard Eric Gordon is going back to New Orleans after being selected to participate in the NBA Three-Point Contest. Gordon has revitalize his career in Houston after leaving the Pelicans last offseason. He is averaging 17.3 points per game while shooting 38.5-percent from beyond the arc. Gordon is one of eight competitors, including defending-champion Klay Thompson of the Warriors.

Dallas Stars

Mark Scheifele scored twice for the Jets as they defeated the Stars, 4-3, in Dallas. Jamie Benn finished with a goal and two assists for the Stars, who have lost four of their past six games. John Klingberg scored on a power play, and Patrick Eaves added a goal in the second. Dallas is 21-21-and-10 and hosts Chicago tomorrow night.

Super Bowl 51

The Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots clash in Super Bowl 51 on Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Falcons seek their first Lombardi Trophy is franchise history, while the Patriots chase their fifth title of the millennium. Kick-off is at 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening and Lady Gaga will perform at halftime. The game will air on Fox.

Football fans can still enjoy an array of events as Super Bowl weekend gets going in Houston. Super Bowl LIVE is a free fan festival downtown that features food, exhibits, and live music. Texas native Leon Bridges is one of five scheduled performers tonight.