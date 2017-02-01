02/01 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks are back on the hardwood tonight hosting the Philadelphia 76ers at American Airlines Center.The Mavs have won two in-a-row over the Spurs and Cavaliers to improve to 18-and-30 on the season. The Sixers sit at 18-and-29.

Houston Rockets

Ryan Anderson recorded 25 points and 11 rebounds as the Rockets ripped the Kings 105-83 at the Toyota Center. Eric Gordon added 17 points off the bench for Houston, which is 18-and-5 at home and 36-and-16 overall. The Rockets host Dwight Howard and the Hawks tomorrow.

Oklahoma City Thunder / San Antonio Spurs

Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points as the Spurs topped the Thunder 108-94 in San Antonio. LaMarcus Aldridge added 25 points for the Spurs, who outscored Oklahoma City 29-to-19 in the fourth quarter. San Antonio snapped a two-game skid and improved to 37-and-11 overall and 17-and-6 at home. Russell Westbrook had 27 points and 14 assists for OKC, which lost its second straight to slip to 28-and-21.

Super Bowl 51

The Falcons and Patriots are hitting the practice field today to prepare for Super Bowl 51. Atlanta will be working out at Rice University, while New England is practicing at the University of Houston.