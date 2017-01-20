01/20 Sports with Tyler Willliams

Dallas Mavericks

A late surge wasn’t enough as the Mavericks fell to the Heat, 99-95, in Miami. Dirk Nowitzki led the Mavs with 19 points and Wes Matthews scored 18. Their three-game win streak is over. The Mavs are back on the court tonight as they host the Utah Jazz. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.

Houston Rockets

Rockets guard James Harden has been named a starter for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game. This year’s starters were based 50-percent on fan vote and 25-percent each by players and media. The reserves are chosen by NBA head coaches and will be announced next Thursday.

San Antonio Spurs

Kawhi Leonard led the charge with 34 points as the Spurs dropped the Nuggets, 118-104, in San Antonio. The Spurs extended their lead in the fourth quarter as they moved to 33-and-9. San Antonio has won seven of its past 10 games.

Spurs center Pau Gasol broke his finger during pregame warmups and didn’t play in a 118-104 win over the Nuggets. It is unclear how Gasol was hurt, but he left the court clutching his left hand before the national anthem and there’s no timetable for his return.

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is the Pro Football Writers of America’s Coach of the Year. Garrett guided the Cowboys to the best record in the NFC at 13-and-3, which included a franchise-record 11-game winning streak. The Cowboys were eliminated by Green Bay in last Sunday’s Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Houston Texans

The Texans hold the 25th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The draft begins on April 27th in Philadelphia. The NFL Combine returns to Indianapolis on February 28th.

Houston Astros

The Houston Astros and pitcher Mike Fiers have agreed to a one-year contract worth 3.45-million-dollars. The 31-year-old right-hander was seeking 3.9-million, while the team countered with an even three-million. Fiers won a career-high 11 games last season, finishing 11-and-8 with a 4.48 ERA. He is 34-and-37 with a 3.87 ERA over parts of six seasons with the Astros and Milwaukee Brewers.