01/19 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks look for their fourth straight win as they visit the Miami Heat tonight. Dallas is 14-and-27 and has consecutive wins over Phoenix, Minnesota and Chicago. The Heat are 12-and-30. Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m.

Houston Rockets

James Harden scored 38 points as the Rockets hammered the Bucks, 111-92, in Houston. The Rockets held the Bucks to just a dozen points in the second quarter and cruised down the stretch. Eric Gordon put up 25 points as Houston moved to 33-and-12. The Rockets host the Warriors tomorrow.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Kevin Durant got the best of his former team and Russell Westbrook for a second time with a 121-100 at ORACLE Arena. Russell Westbrook tallied 27 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists, but had 10 turnovers. The Thunder have lost two straight and three-of-four. Durant makes his return to Oklahoma City for the first time on February 11th in the final meeting between the two teams this season.

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says no decision has been made regarding the future of quarterback Tony Romo. Jones told 105.3 The Fan that previous reports regarding Romo’s future are untrue and no one will decide but Jones himself. Romo is due to make 14-million dollars next season.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are promoting coaches Romeo Crennel and Mike Vrabel. Multiple outlets report Crennel will serve as assistant head coach while Vrabel will take over as defensive coordinator. Crennel has spent the last three seasons as defensive coordinator in Houston, which had the top-ranked defense this year.

Texas Rangers

Former Rangers catcher Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez is heading to the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2017. “Pudge” spent 13 of his 21 seasons with Texas from 1991-2002, and again in 2009.

Houston Astros

Former Astros first baseman Jeff Bagwell is heading to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Bagwell spent his entire 15-year with Houston from 1991-2005, and is the franchise’s all-time leader in home runs and RBI. The induction ceremony takes place on July 30th in Cooperstown, New York.