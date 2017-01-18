01/18 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is the Professional Football Writers of America’s Rookie of the Year. Elliott was also named the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott were also part of the All-Rookie squad. Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee is heading to the Pro Bowl after all. Lee was named a replacement to the NFC roster yesterday. He takes the spot of injured Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos are officially promoting defensive backs coach Joe Woods to defensive coordinator. Woods replaces Wade Phillips, who left to become the new DC of the Los Angeles Rams. The 46-year-old Woods has spent the last two seasons with the Broncos and has 25 years of coaching experience.

Dallas Mavericks

Wesley Matthews drilled the go-ahead three-pointer and the Mavericks held on to beat the Bulls 99-98 in Chicago. Harrison Barnes had 20 points as Dallas won its third straight. The Mavs are 14-and-27. They meet the Heat tomorrow in Miami.

Houston Rockets

The Heat overcame another triple-double from James Harden in a 109-103 win over the Rockets in Miami. Harden collected 40 points, 12 boards and 10 assists to record his 13th triple-double of the year. Houston came up short for the third time in four games. The Rockets host the Bucks tonight.

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs came to life in the second half to beat the Timberwolves, 122-114, at the AT&T Center. Kawhi Leonard led the way with 34 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while LaMarcus Aldridge added 29. San Antonio is 2-and-2 in its last four.

Texas Rangers

The Rangers are bringing back embattled slugger Josh Hamilton. Fan Rag Sports reports the two sides have agreed on a minor league deal. The contract will give the 35-year-old the ability to opt-out on April 1st if he isn’t on the MLB roster. The Rangers also inked pitcher Dillon Gee to a minor league that includes an invitation to spring training.

Texas Rangers pitcher Jake Diekman is set to undergo surgery for ulcerative colitis. Multiple outlets report Diekman will miss at least the first half of the 2017 season. The 29-year-old left-hander was 4-and-2 with a 3.40 ERA in 66 games last season. Diekman has a 3.59 ERA in 283 career games.