01/17 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have four players on the 2016 All-NFL team. The team was chosen by voting conducted by the Professional Football Writers of America. Rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott highlights the Cowboys selections, along with offensive linemen Travis Frederick, Zack Martin and Tyron Smith. With the four selections Dallas tied Kansas City for most in the league.

Houston Texans

Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was voted first-team All-NFL by the PFWA. Clowney was the only Texans player to make the team. The big defensive end had six sacks, 16 tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits in his first season at full health. Clowney also was the only Texan on the PFWA’s All-AFC team. The team was chosen by voting conducted by the Professional Football Writers of America.

Denver Broncos

A pair of Broncos are being honored by the Pro Football Writers of America. Linebacker Von Miller and cornerback Aqib Talib have been named to the PFWA 2016 All-NFL team. Miller, who had an AFC-best 13-and-a-half sacks this season, has been named to the team three straight years.

The Packers’ last-second victory over the Cowboys on Sunday is the most-watched Divisional Playoff game of all-time. According to Nielsen Fast Nationals data, an average of over 48.5-million people watched the game. The matchup was also the most-watched telecast of any kind since Super Bowl 50 last year. The Cowboys and Packers outdrew both Game Seven of the 2016 World Series and NBA Finals.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks are looking to make it three in a row as they do battle with the Bulls in Chicago. Dallas has yet to win three-straight this year and it’s only the second two-game streak of the season. Start time is 7 o’clock at the United Center.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets continue their road swing tonight in Miami to face the Heat. Houston snapped a two-game slide with a win over Brooklyn on Sunday and has won 20 of its last 24 games overall. Miami has lost four in a row and 13 of its last 15 coming in. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. in South Beach.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Clippers outscored the Thunder in all four quarters en route to a 120-98 win at the Staples Center. Russell Westbrook scored 24 points for Oklahoma City, which has lost two of its last three games. The Thunder head to Okland to take on the Golden State Worries Tomorrow at 9:30