01/16 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Cowboys

Packers held off the Cowboys, 34-31, in the intense NFC Divisional Playoffs at AT&T Stadium. Dak Prescott threw for 302 yards, three touchdowns and an interception for the Cowboys, who scored 18 points in the fourth quarter. Ezekiel Elliott ran for 125 yards and Dez Bryant finished with nine catches for 132 yards and a pair of TD’s for Dallas. Dallas haven’t advanced past the divisional round since 1995, the last time they won the Super Bowl.

Houston Texans

Brock Osweiler threw for a touchdown and three interceptions as the Texans fell to the Patriots, 34-16, in the AFC Divisional Playoffs on Saturday. The Texans trailed by just four at halftime, but managed just a field goal in the second half. Houston forced three turnovers, but it wasn’t enough to turn back Brady and the Patriots. Super Bowl 51 kicks off at NRG Stadium on February 5th.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos have a new defensive coordinator. ESPN reports Denver is promoting secondary coach Joe Woods to DC. The 46-year-old Woods replaces Wade Phillips, who left the team to take the same position with the Rams.

Dallas Mavericks

Wes Matthews scored a team-high 19 points as the Mavericks outlasted the Timberwolves, 98-87, in Dallas. J.J. Barea scored nine of his 15 points in the final quarter to help the Mavs pull away. Dirk Nowitzki added 17 points in the win. The Mavs visit the Bulls tomorrow.

Houston Rockets

James Harden recorded a triple-double as the Rockets trimmed the Nets, 137-112, in Brooklyn. Harden finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for 32-and-11 Houston. Eric Gordon scored 24 points off the bench and Trevor Arizona added 23. The Rockets visit the Miami Heat tomorrow night.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Russell Westbrook’s league-leading 20th triple-double paced the Thunder to a 122-118 win against the Kings at the Golden 1 Center. Westbrook went off for 36 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Enes Kanter added 29 and 12 boards off the bench as Oklahoma City has won four-of-five.

Super Bowl Tickets

Super Bowl ticket prices are dropping fast following last night’s elimination of the Dallas Cowboys by the Green Bay Packers. ESPN is reporting the resale market went into an immediate slump with get-in prices to the big game dropping by 20-percent. Tickets in the lower end zone of Houston’s NRG Stadium were down by 18-percent. Ticket brokers were hoping to see the Cowboys make their first Super Bowl in 21 years. Instead, Dallas was eliminated last night, 34-31, on a field goal as time ran out.