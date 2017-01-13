01/13 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys meet the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Divisional Playoffs. Dallas is well rested after getting a first-round bye in the NFL Playoffs. The Pack is seeking revenge after Dallas defeated Green Bay, 30-16, in Week Six at Lambeau Field. Kick-off is at 2:40 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Houston Texans

The Texans clash with the New England Patriots in the AFC Divisional Playoffs tomorrow at Gillette Stadium. Houston advanced after beating the Raiders, 27-14, in the Wild Card round last week for Bill O’Brien’s first playoff win. The Texans have won four of their past five games and seek revenge after falling to New England, 27-0, in Week Three. Kick-off is at 7:15 p.m. tomorrow night.

Denver Broncos

Vance Joseph is officially the new head coach of the Broncos. The 44-year-old Joseph was introduced at a press conference yesterday. Joseph replaces Gary Kubiak, who stepped down at the end of the season due to health reasons. Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is on the move. Multiple reports says Phillips will take the same position with the Los Angeles Rams. Phillips spent the last two seasons in Denver and was the architect behind the defense that led the Broncos to a win in Super Bowl 50.

Dallas Mavericks

Deron Williams put together a double-double as the Mavericks downed the Suns, 113-108, in Mexico City. Williams finished with 23 points and 12 assists and shot 4-of-5 from beyond the arc. Harrison Barnes added 22 points as the Mavs led by nine after three quarters. Dallas is now 12-and-27 and will host Minnesota on Sunday.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets look to get back on the winning track as the Memphis Grizzlies visit the Toyota Center tonight. Houston’s nine-game winning streak was snapped on Wednesday by Minnesota. The Rockets are 31-and-10 on the year, while the Grizzlies are 24-and-17. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs

Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points as the Spurs steamrolled the Lakers 134-94. Pau Gasol put up 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists for San Antonio, which improved to 31-and-8. The Spurs shot a blistering 61-percent in the laugher. Julius Randle collected 22 points, six boards and five assists for LA. The Lakers have lost 18 of their last 23 games.