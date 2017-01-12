01/12 Sports with Tyler Williams

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are bringing in Vance Joseph as their next head coach. The Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator replaces Gary Kubiak, who retired following this past season. The 44-year-old Joseph has 11 seasons of NFL coaching experience, including his lone season as DC for the Fins in 2016. Joseph played collegiately at Colorado. He was the final of three candidates the Broncos interviewed, along with Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub and Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. Denver missed the playoffs at 9-and-7 this season.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys meet the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Divisional Playoffs. Dallas defeated Green Bay, 30-16, in Week Six at Lambeau Field. The Pack advanced after knocking off the pesky Giants, 38-13, last Sunday. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is okay after a minor car accident Wednesday morning. Elliott reportedly rear-ended another car, but made it to practice and wasn’t injured. His status for Sunday’s game has not been affected.

Houston Texans

Bill O’Brien faces his former employer as the Texans visit the New England Patriots in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs Saturday at Gillette Stadium. O’Brien worked for New England from 2007-2011. Rookie quarterback Jacoby Brissett led the Patriots to a 27-0 win over the Texans in Week Three. Houston has won four of its past five games.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks clash with the Phoenix Suns tonight at Mexico City Arena. Tonight’s matchup is apart of the NBA’s Global Games Series. Dallas seeks revenge after falling to Phoenix, 102-95, in Dallas a week ago. The Mavs are 11-and-27, while the Suns are 12-and-26. The Spurs will also face the Suns in Mexico City on Saturday.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets’ win streak is over as they fell to the Timberwolves, 119-105, in Minneapolis. James Harden had a game-high 33 points and handed out 12 assists for Houston. The Texans were outrebounded 49-to-32 in defeat. The Rockets had won nine straight and are now 31-to-10. They’ll host Memphis tomorrow night.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Russell Westbrook put up yet another triple-double as the Thunder ran past the Grizzlies, 103-95, in Oklahoma City. Westbrook finished with 24 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists as OKC held off a late run by Memphis. Enes Kanter contributed 19 points and 13 rebounds as the Thunder picked up their third straight win. The Thunder take on the Timberwolves tomorrow.