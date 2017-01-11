01/11 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are preparing for their NFC Divisional Round showdown with the Green Bay Packers Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The Packers advanced with a 38-13 rout of the Giants in the Wild Card round. Seattle and Atlanta will meet in the other NFC divisional game, with the two winners to play in the NFC Championship on January 22nd.

Houston Texans

The Texans are back to work preparing for their AFC Divisional Round showdown with the New England Patriots on Sunday in Foxboro. The Texans advanced with a 27-14 win over Oakland on Saturday. The top-seeded Patriots had a first-round bye after finishing a NFL-best 14-and-2 during the regular-season.

The noise surrounding the future of Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien hasn’t quieted down despite owner Bob McNair insisting he won’t be fired and the two-time AFC South champion having two years remaining on a five-year contract. There continues to be speculation nationally that O’Brien could potentially become available for head-coaching vacancies due to reported clashes with general manager Rick Smith and a desire for more power over personnel decisions.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks are in Mexico to face Tyson Chandler and the Phoenix Suns tomorrow. The Mavs have lost three in-a-row after Monday’s 101-92 setback in Minnesota. Dallas sits at 11-and-27 on the season. Phoenix is 12-and-26.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Memphis Grizzlies tonight. Oklahoma City is 23-and-16. The Grizz are 24-and-16. Tip-off is at 8pm.

Houston Rockets

James Harden recorded his 11th triple-double – and fifth in seven games – and the Rockets warded off an incredible fourth-quarter rally by the Hornets for a 121-114 victory to push their winning streak to nine. Harden finished with 40 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for Houston, which blew an 18-point lead in the final eight minutes. Ryan Anderson put the Rockets back ahead with a 3-pointer with 2:14 to play and Houston never trailed again. The Rockets take on the Timberwolves tonight in Minnesota.

San Antonio Spurs

The Bucks clip the Spurs 109-107 in San Antonio. Kawhi Leonard paced the Spurs with 30 points in defeat. San Antonio had won nine straight games at the AT&T Center.