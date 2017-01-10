01/10 Sports with Tyler Willliams

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are back to work preparing for their NFC Divisional Round showdown with the Green Bay Packers Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The Packers advanced with a 38-13 rout of the Giants in the Wild Card round. Seattle and Atlanta will meet in the other NFC divisional game, with the two winners to play in the NFC Championship on January 22nd.

Houston Texans

The Texans are back to work preparing for their AFC Divisional Round showdown with the New England Patriots on Sunday in Foxboro. The Texans advanced with a 27-14 win over Oakland on Saturday. The top-seeded Patriots had a first-round bye after finishing a NFL-best 14-and-2 during the regular-season.

Peyton Manning

Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning headlines the 2017 College Football Hall of Fame class. Manning was 39-and-6 at Tennessee in the mid-1990s, leading the Volunteers to the 1997 SEC Championship. He threw for 11,201 yards and 89 touchdowns and ended his college career with 42 NCAA, SEC and Tennessee records.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks fell behind 33-to-19 after the first quarter and lost 101-92 at Minnesota. Harrison Barnes had 30 points and Dirk Nowitzki 26 for Dallas, which has lost three in a row to slip to 11-and-27 on the season. The Mavs face the Suns on Thursday in Phoenix.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets are back home to take on the Charlotte Hornets tonight at the Toyota Center. Houston will play at Minnesota tomorrow before returning home to face Memphis on Friday. The Rockets have won eight in-a-row following Sunday’s 129-122 victory in Toronto. They sit at 30-and-9 on the season. The Hornets are 20-and-18.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Russell Westbrook fell one rebound short of a triple-double in the Thunder’s 109-94 win against the Bulls at the United Center. Westbrook finished with 21 points and 14 assists as Oklahoma City has won two straight.