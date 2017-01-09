01/09 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys will clash with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Green Bay advanced after dropping the Giants, 38-13, last night in Wild Card action. Dallas defeated the Packers, 30-16, at Lambeau Field in Week Six. That win snapped a five-game losing streak to the Packers, dating back to 2009.

Houston Texans

The Texans’ defense rattled Raiders’ rookie quarterback Connor Cook all day as they earned a 27-14 win in AFC Wild Card action in Houston. The Texans picked off Cook three times and sacked him three times. Brock Osweiler threw a touchdown pass and Lamar Miller ran for one as the Texans improved to 8-and-1 at home. Bill O’Brien also notched his first playoff win as Houston’s head coach.

The Texans will clash with the Patriots in AFC Divisional Playoff action on Saturday. Houston seeks revenge after losing to the Patriots, 27-0, in Week Three. The Texans are 1-and-7 in franchise history against New England, with the only win coming in 2010.

Other Wild Card score from this weekend

Pittsburgh Steelers 30, Miami Dolphins 12 and Green Bay Packers 38, New York Giants 13

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks are on the road tonight as they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves. Dallas is 11-and-26 on the year and dropped its past two games. The T-Wolves are also 11-and-26. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

Houston Rockets

James Harden notched a triple-double as the Rockets stumped the Raptors, 129-122, in Toronto. Harden finished with 40 points, 11 assists and 10 boards as Houston stormed back in the fourth quarter. Montrezl Harrell put up 28 points in 26 minutes as the Rockets won their eighth straight game. Houston hosts Charlotte tomorrow night.

College Football

The College Football Playoff National Championship Game is running it back tonight. Number-one Alabama and number-two Clemson square off in the title game for a second straight season at Raymond James Stadium. The game starts at 8:00 p.m. Eastern and is on ESPN. Last season, the Crimson Tide came away with a wild 45-40 victory against the Tigers.