01/06 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Cowboys

As a reward for finishing with the NFC’s top record, the Cowboys get Wild Card weekend off. Dallas has home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. If the Lions win tomorrow, the Cowboys will host Detroit next weekend. If Seattle wins, Dallas will face the winner of the Packers-Giants matchup.

The NFL is sacking Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Randy Gregory for an entire year. The league has suspended Gregory one-year for his third violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy. The second-year defensive end has served a combined 14 games for two separate suspensions this season.

Houston Texans

The Texans seek their first playoff win under Bill O’Brien as they host the Oakland Raiders on Saturday at NRG Stadium. Brock Osweiler will be back under center for Houston this week, and gets a chance to win back his job after getting benched earlier this year. Running back and 1,000-yard rusher Lamar Miller will also suit up for Houston after missing the past two games with an ankle injury.

Houston Rockets/Oklahoma City Thunder

The Rockets held off the Thunder, 118-116, in Houston. The Rockets led by 14 entering the final quarter, but had to fight off the pesky Thunder to get the win. James Harden finished with 26 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds as Houston moved to 28-and-9. Russell Westbrook piled up 49 points for OKC, which is on a three-game skid.

Dallas Mavericks

The Suns went on a 9-0 run in the final 1:14 as they pulled away from the Mavericks, 102-95, in Dallas. Deron Williams led the Mavs with 20 points. Harrison Barnes added 19 as Dallas dropped to 11-and-25. The Mavs host the Atlanta Hawks tomorrow night.

San Antonio Spurs

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 28 points as the Spurs slammed the Nuggets 127-99 in Denver. Kawhi Leonard netted 24 points and Tony Parker added 21 for San Antonio, which is 17-and-3 on the road and 29-and-7 overall.