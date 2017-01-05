01/05 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are enjoying some time off this week. Dallas has a first-round bye after finishing with the best record in the NFC at 13-and-3. Dallas will play the highest remaining seed after this weekend’s Wild Card round. Seattle hosts Detroit, while Green Bay entertains the Giants.

Houston Texans

Brock Osweiler will be under center for the Texans when the Raiders visit in Saturday’s AFC Wild Card matchup. Brandon Weeden is set to serve as the backup as Tom Savage is out with a concussion. The running game also gets a boost as Lamar Miller returns after missing the past two games with an ankle injury. The Raiders will start third-string QB Connor Cook, who stepped in for injured backup Matt McGloin last week. Starter Derek Carr is out for the year with a broken fibula.

Denver Broncos

The search for the next head coach of the Broncos is underway. The “Denver Post” reports the Broncos will speak to Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub and Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. Kyle is the son of former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks resume their three-game homestand tonight against the Phoenix Suns at American Airlines Center. Dallas opened the stand with a 113-105 win over Washington on Tuesday. The Mavs sit at 11-and-24. The Suns are 11-and-25.

Houston Rockets

Former teammates James Harden and Russell Westbrook face off tonight as the Rockets welcome the Thunder to the Toyota Center. The Rockets are 27-and-9 and are riding a five-game win streak. OKC is 21-and-15 following last night’s loss to Charlotte. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs are on the road tonight in Denver taking on the Nuggets. San Antonio sits at 28-7. Denver is at 14-21. Tip-off is at 9pm.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Hornets stormed past the Thunder 123-112 in Charlotte. Russell Westbrook finished with 33 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. Enes Kanter had 22 points and eight rebounds off the bench for the Thunder, who lost for the third time in four tries.