01/03 Sports with Tyler Williams

NFL Black Friday

Black Monday came early to the NFL this season, but there remains plenty of speculation about potential replacements for the current six (and likely to climb) vacancies among the NFL head-coaching fraternity.

Chip Kelly (49ers), Mike McCoy (Chargers), Rex Ryan (Bills), Gus Bradley (Jaguars) and Jeff Fisher (Rams) and Gary Kubiak of the Broncos becoming the sixth domino to fall, although on his own terms, when he announced his retirement Monday less than one year after winning the Super Bowl.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are enjoying some time off this week. Dallas has a first-round bye after finishing with the best record in the NFC at 13-and-3. Dallas will play the highest remaining seed after this weekend’s Wild Card round.

Houston Texans

The Texans are gearing up for their Wild Card playoff matchup with the Oakland Raiders on Saturday at NRG Stadium. Houston won the AFC South at 9-and-7. Oakland earned the top Wild Card spot at 12-and-4.

Denver Broncos

Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak is stepping down due to health reasons. The announcement came yesterday after Denver wrapped up a 9-and-7 season. He became just the fourth head coach in NFL history to lead a team to a Super Bowl victory in his first season last February.

DAllas Mavericks

The Mavericks open up a three-game homestand tonight against the Washington Wizards at American Airlines Center. The Mavs will host Phoenix on Thursday and Atlanta on Saturday. Dallas is 10-and-24 on the year.

Houston Rockets

Another James Harden triple-double helped the Rockets take out the Wizards 101-91 at the Toyota Center. Harden finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Houston back from a 12-point halftime deficit. The Rockets have won five straight and 16 of their last 18 overall. They wrap up their four-game homestand on Thursday against Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Bucks topped the Thunder 98-94 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Russell Westbrook paced Oklahoma City with 30 points in defeat. Steven Adams added 20 as the Thunder lost for just the second time in seven games.