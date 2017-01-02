01/02 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Cowboys

The Eagles dropped the Cowboys, 27-13, in Philadelphia. Dak Prescott started for the Cowboys before Romo took over and threw a touchdown in the second quarter. Mark Sanchez threw two interceptions and Ezekiel Elliott didn’t play as Dallas prepare’s for the postseason. The Cowboy’s are the NFC’s top seed and has a first-round bye.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo threw a touchdown pass in his season debut during Sunday’s 27-13 loss in Philadelphia. Romo came in for rookie starter Dak Prescott in the second quarter and went 3-for-4 for 29 yards and a three-yard score to Terrance Williams. He’s been out all year after breaking a bone in his back in the preseason.

Houston Texans

The Titans took a 24-17 win over the Texans in Nashville. Tom Savage got the start for Houston, but was knocked out of the game with a concussion. Brock Osweiler threw for 253 yards and a score and also ran for one as the Texans fell to 9-and-7. DeAndre Hopkins finished with seven catches for 123 yards in defeat. The Texans will host the Raiders this weekend.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos topped the Raiders 24-6 in Gary Kubiak’s final game as head coach. Trevor Siemian threw for 206 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for Denver, which ends the year 9-and-7. The 55-year-old Kubiak reportedly told the team after the game he is retiring. Gary Kubiak confirmed he will step down as coach of the Broncos due to health concerns. The 55-year-old Kubiak said the grind of coaching was taking too big a toll on his health and that he has fought fatigue since suffering a complex migraine in October. Kubiak departs with two years left on his contract and a 24-11 regular-season record in Denver.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks open a three-game home stretch tomorrow when the Wizards come to Dallas. The Mavs will host Phoenix on Thursday and Atlanta on Saturday. Dallas is 10-and-24 on the year and fell to the Warriors, 108-99, in its last game on Friday.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets seek their fifth straight win as they host the Wizards tonight at the Toyota Center. Houston is 26-and-9 on the season. Tonight’s tip is at 7 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs

The Hawks slipped past the Spurs in overtime, 114-112, in Atlanta. LaMarcus Aldridge had 27 points and 13 boards for the Spurs, who had won their previous four. Tony Parker finished with 22 points and six assists in defeat.

